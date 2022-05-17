The Strife is O’r, The Battle Done 

from Fr. Dana Christensen’s blog, ”A Living Sacrifice”

His sister writes:

It is with a very heavy heart that I share my brother, Fr. Dana Christensen is free from the chains of ALS. He passed away peacefully last night surrounded by our family.

Services are pending and will be posted at a later time.

Revelation 21:4

‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

*****

Fr Z’s tribute to this courageous priest in his humble acceptance of his heavy cross:

At last Fr. Dana Christensen as gone to God. His was one of the more of more heroic struggles against the effects of Original Sin that I’ve encountered.

In your goodness, please pray for him.