New documentary: Died Suddenly

From LifeSiteNews:

A new documentary called “Died Suddenly” has received almost 6.8 million views in the last 72 hours.

This powerful, full documentary released a few days ago, also ties World Economic Forum and its Great Reset to what strongly appears to be a global mass depopulation program using Covid injections deliberately intended to kill.

The documentary was produced by the Stew Peters Network and was released on Rumble.

Throughout the film, the viewer is shown various testimonials of embalmers from around the English-speaking world who all attest to a proliferation of fibrous clots found in the veins of numerous deceased individuals who were vaccinated with an experimental COVID jab.

One of the embalmers profiled in the film, Robert Hirschmann, will be familiar to viewers who have followed the mounting testimony about the strange clotting. Hirschmann has been public about his experience with the fibrous growths in the deceased for months.

As well as explaining the types of clots he has found, he also showed his collection of the clots he has removed from bodies, and the images are striking.

One of the reasons he became curious about what might be found in vaccinated individuals was his discovery that it was often the case that vaccinated blood had a sand-like texture to it, which he discovered while draining patients for burial.

It “looks like the blood is dirty,” he said, “almost like it has little fine grains of sand.”

Another embalmer with over a decade of experience echoed Hirshmann’s thoughts, saying that it looked like “blood on beach sand, it was sticking to the table.”

When Hirschmann was asked why he and so many other embalmers decided to come forward, he explained that if they didn’t, then no one could, given that after they have been buried, there can be no investigation. “The dead can’t speak for themselves,” he said.

One American embalmer said that, although he risked losing his business by doing so, it was important to speak out in some way. “We’re connecting dots here,” he said. “It certainly appears that there’s some relationship to the vaccine and these obstructions that we’re seeing.”

The film also profiled various whistleblowers from the U.S. military who expressed concerns about what might happen to troops in the long term given the jabs that have been mandated for most soldiers.

Whistleblower Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long stated, “In my 15 years as a doctor taking care of soldiers, I have never seen this litany of debilitating and potentially deadly medical conditions in soldiers. These conditions included strokes, transient ischemic attacks, pericarditis, myocarditis, erratic heart rates, arrhythmias, rapid onset and progression of various cancers to include testicular cancer, esophageal cancer, brain tumors, neuroendocrine tumors, spinal tumors, thyroid dysfunction, multiple sclerosis, cognitive impairment, persistent severe insomnia, suppression of the immune system, unprovoked blood clots in the splenic and portal vein, vascular necrosis, liver dysfunction, menstrual irregularities and miscarriages.”

Long also opined that she thought that within five years there could be a shortage of soldiers for a standing army if the worst-case scenario came true.

The film also presented the opinion of the film makers about why it could be that dangerous jabs that cause strange clots have been thrust on the population writ large.

The producers showed clips of Bill Gates opining about lowering the world’s population with the help of vaccines, as well as various clips from mainstream media sources that seemingly promoted the population control ideology of British philosopher Thomas Malthus.

In addition, it seems that the producers attempted to present a possible narrative to explain how the jabs are part of a larger attempt to depopulate the world.

LifeSiteNews is not taking an editorial stance that endorses all the claims from the film, but much of what was presented about dangerous COVID-jab reactions is consistent with information that LifeSiteNews has been reporting since the jabs were rolled out.

Ultimately, the reader can view the film in order to assess the information presented by the film makers.

