Sunday Mass Readings

Titian, “Transfiguration,” 1560

Sunday, March 5

Second Sunday of Lent

Roman Ordinary calendar

Sts. Adrian and Eubulus

Book of Genesis 12,1-4a.

The LORD said to Abram: “Go forth from the land of your kinsfolk and from your father’s house to a land that I will show you.

I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, so that you will be a blessing.

I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you. All the communities of the earth shall find blessing in you.”

Abram went as the LORD directed him, and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he left Haran.

Psalms 33(32),4-5.18-19.20.22.

Upright is the word of the LORD,

and all his works are trustworthy.

He loves justice and right;

of the kindness of the LORD the earth is full.



See, the eyes of the LORD are upon those who fear him,

upon those who hope for his kindness,

To deliver them from death

and preserve them in spite of famine.



Our soul waits for the LORD,

who is our help and our shield,

May your kindness, O LORD, be upon us

who have put our hope in you.

Second Letter to Timothy 1,8b-10.

Beloved: So do not be ashamed of your testimony to our Lord, nor of me, a prisoner for his sake; but bear your share of hardship for the gospel with the strength that comes from God.

He saved us and called us to a holy life, not according to our works but according to his own design and the grace bestowed on us in Christ Jesus before time began,

but now made manifest through the appearance of our savior Christ Jesus, who destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel,

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 17,1-9.

Jesus took Peter, James, and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain by themselves.

And he was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light.

And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them, conversing with him.

Then Peter said to Jesus in reply, “Lord, it is good that we are here. If you wish, I will make three tents here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”

While he was still speaking, behold, a bright cloud cast a shadow over them, then from the cloud came a voice that said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.”

When the disciples heard this, they fell prostrate and were very much afraid.

But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Rise, and do not be afraid.”

And when the disciples raised their eyes, they saw no one else but Jesus alone.

As they were coming down from the mountain, Jesus charged them, “Do not tell the vision to anyone until the Son of Man has been raised from the dead.”

Saint Leo the Great (?-c.461)

Pope and Doctor of the Church

Homily 51/38 on the Transfiguration

“Jesus charged them not to relate what they had seen to anyone, except when the Son of Man had risen from the dead”

Jesus wanted to arm his apostles with great strength of soul and with a constancy that would allow them to take up their own cross without fear, in spite of its harshness. Nor did he want them to blush over his death or that they consider a shame the patience with which he had to undergo such a cruel passion, without in any way losing the glory of his power. So “Jesus took Peter, James, and John … and led them up a high mountain,” and there he showed them the brilliance of his glory. Even if they had understood that divine majesty was in him, they did not yet know the power that was contained in this body, which concealed the divinity…

Thus the Lord revealed his glory in the presence of the witnesses he had chosen, and he spread such splendor over his body, which was like all other bodies, that “his face became as dazzling as the sun, his clothes as radiant as light.” Without doubt, the aim of this transfiguration was above all to remove the scandal of the cross from the heart of his disciples, not to overwhelm their faith by the humility of his voluntary passion…, but this revelation also gave foundation in his Church to the hope that was to uphold it. All the members of the Church, his Body, would thus understand what transformation would be worked in them one day, since the members have been promised that they will participate in the honor that shone forth in the head. When speaking of the majesty of his coming, the Lord himself had said: “Then the saints will shine like the sun in their Father’s kingdom.” (Mt 13:43) And the apostle Paul in turn affirmed: “I consider the sufferings of the present to be as nothing compared with the glory to be revealed in us.” (Rom 8:18) … It is also written: “You have died! Your life is hidden now with Christ in God. When Christ our life appears, then you shall appear with him in glory.” (Col 3:3-4)

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass

Advertisement