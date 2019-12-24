Wishing all our dear CP&S readers a blessed Christmas and a happy 2020!
- Latin text
- O magnum mysterium,
- et admirabile sacramentum,
- ut animalia viderent Dominum natum,
- iacentem in praesepio!
- Beata Virgo, cujus viscera
- meruerunt portare
- Dominum Iesum Christum.
- Alleluia!
- English translation
- O great mystery,
- and wonderful sacrament,
- that animals should see the newborn Lord,
- lying in a manger!
- Blessed is the Virgin whose womb
- was worthy to bear
- the Lord, Jesus Christ.
- Alleluia!