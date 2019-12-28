‘Mother Earth’ invocation at Vatican Christmas Concert

You’ve probably seen the video of this disgraceful concert at the Vatican audience hall where a young woman from the Amazon came up and said the words above to the left. Look at these silly people giving themselves over to Satan.

Look at these wretched effeminate clerics.

But look what else. Look at that hideous and so-called “pectoral” cross of Bergoglio. Is this where the crossed arms come from, never before seen in an image of Christ or is it the Masonic action below.

Pray for these people, pray for the Church!