‘Mother Earth’ invocation at Vatican Christmas Concert

You’ve probably seen the video of this disgraceful concert at the Vatican audience hall where a young woman from the Amazon came up and said the words above to the left. Look at these silly people giving themselves over to Satan.
Look at these wretched effeminate clerics.
But look what else. Look at that hideous and so-called “pectoral” cross of Bergoglio. Is this where the crossed arms come from, never before seen in an image of Christ or is it the Masonic action below.
Pray for these people, pray for the Church!
I’m so far from being any authority or expert and this world today is so overly complicated and corrupted; but my dear mother for several years before her passing was telling us the end was so close now and the worlds is crucifying Jesus again; of course in a symbolic and figurative way but just as horrible and even more grotesque because our Lord has been here and brought us the everlasting covenant shedding His blood and suffering for all of our sins, yet this perverted world has sunken this low to not even recognize our Lord and Savior as our only true Salvation! They behave like demons on earth and make a mockery of His having been nailed to a cross out of pure love for us and they do these damned things! I say to my dear mother now in my heart, mom hell is at our doorsteps here on earth it is closer than before, and that prophesied end is nearly a breath away! Jesus Christ please help and forgive us, we are so pitiful! Your humble lowly servant who has sinned, Lawrence Morra. Amen.
Thank you for your heartfelt comments, Lawrence. They surely echo the thoughts and sorrows of many here…
May your dear mom (RIP) pray for us all!