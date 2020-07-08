Is Archbishop Viganò on the Brink of Schism? No!



Recently Italian journalist Sandro Magister wrote an accusatory article titled: “Archbishop Viganò on the Brink of Schism,” published at Settimo Cielo on June 29. Not surprisingly, Archbishop Viganò responded to explain that he is NOT in schism with the Catholic Church. More and more we see the terms “schismatic” and “in schism” being thrown at traditional Catholics. Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the controversy and gives his analysis with reference to the Archbishop’s response:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Email

More

Print

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Like this: Like Loading... Related