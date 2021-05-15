To all bishops and priests about Communion for manifest sinners from St. John Chrysostom

From Fr Z’s blog with his emphases:
“I speak not only to the communicant, but also I say to the priest who ministers the Sacrament: Distribute this gift with much care. There is no small punishment for you, if being conscious of any wickedness in any man, you allow him to partake of the banquet of the table: ‘Shall I not now require his blood at your hand?’ (2 Sam. 4:11). If some public figure, or some wealthy person who is unworthy, presents himself to receive Holy Communion, forbid him. The authority that you have is greater than his. Consider if your task were to guard a clean spring of water for a flock, and you saw a sheep approach with mire on its mouth–you would not allow it to stoop down and pollute the stream. You are now entrusted with a spring, not of water, but of blood and of spirit. If you see someone having sin in his heart (which is far more grievous than earth and mire), coming to receive the Eucharist, are you not concerned? Do you try to prevent him? What excuse can you have, if you do not?
“God has honored you with the dignity of priesthood, that you might discern these things. This is not to say that you should go about clothed in a white and shining vestment; but this is your office; this, your safety; this your whole crown.
“You ask how you should know which individual is unworthy to receive? I am speaking here not of some unknown sinner, but of a notorious one. If someone who is not a disciple, through ignorance, comes to Communion, do not be afraid to forbid him. Fear God, not man. If you fear man, you will be scorned and laughed at even by him; but if you fear God, you will be an object of respect even to men. But if you cannot do it, bring that sinner to me, for I will not allow anyone to dare do these things. I would give up my life rather than give the Lord’s Blood to the unworthy.
“If, however, a sinful person receives Communion, and you did not know his character, you are not to blame, however. I say the things above concerning only those who sin openly. For if we amend these, God will speedily reveal to us the unknown also; but if we let these flagrant abuses continue, how can we expect Him to make manifest those that are hidden? I say these things, not to repel sinners or cut them off, but I say it in order that we may bring them to repentance, and bring them back, so that we may take care of them. For thus we shall both please God and lead many to receive worthily. And for our own diligence, and for our care for others, we will receive a great reward. May we attain that reward by the grace and love that God gives to man through Our Lord Jesus Christ, to whom be glory, world without end. Amen.”
St. John Chrysostom, Sermon: On the Institution of the Eucharist
If I have to repeat myself then so be it; I’m more than honored to do so for Jesus Christ!
Thank you Dear Father Z and all of you with CP&S!
This is what I had to say recently referring to your article: The Eucharist & Catholics in Public Life (video)
But enough about my own emotions or reciting from my own perspective about this when the additionally appalling matter at hand for any devout Catholic is whether this President Biden should be allowed to receive the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist at Mass. The way I see it this is an abomination to place the Holy Eucharist on this man’s lying truly deceptive tongue; but more over this man who is now the US President who is “promoting” abortion along with sin and now accelerating funding to providers of this Industrial Scale Abortion Industry to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars to make sure massive numbers of babies in the womb can be slaughtered, while also making it so easy and accessible that he is advocating a simplicity to it; not unlike a female getting a manicure, making it appear to many especially younger woman to be just fine to sin, then if pregnant, no problem just go to your own neighborhood abortion clinic and get that problem eliminated 1, 2, 3!
Here it is all in a nutshell!
Well, that is 1, 2, 3 as simple as it can be; to understand God’s will in this matter!
Here I repeat by personal sentiments from that previous article about what has been going on regarding error toward such unworthy individuals that we all know!
This man Biden is America’s Man of Perdition there is no doubt in my mind where his allegiances are and the master of them is Satan! Secondly I do think it’s apparent that Nancy Pelosi is the Whore of Babylon “symbolically” because it’s been shown how America is the New Babylon or what was referenced to in Holy Scriptures toward End Time in the Book of Revelation! (Surrounded by many waters and the Statue of Liberty is a newer revised version of the Old Ancient World Goddess figure.) Here is a portion of what I was saying about these same people one year ago; “Nancy Pelosi can lead the Democrat Communist Party toward the destruction of America with impunity and with a thrill as she does it, wielding totally corrupted human earthy power even as she claims to be a Catholic just like Biden does, while not even living in the slightest way in accordance with the teachings and tenets of the Church that follows strictly through thousands of years of theologian accurate deciphering of the Holy Scriptures; in order to live in the way that Jesus Christ Himself instructed the faithful to live. Everything they do is in complete opposition to any degree or fragment of what Jesus taught; but rather they blaspheme God! And, they are attempting to lead the world through America’s power and influence toward perdition, under a One World Leader within the guise of New World Order, which will usher in the Antichrist who will usurp all the powers and demonic forces of hell into this New World Construct, to enslave the human race in a world of sin and debauchery like the “good old earth” has never witnessed, in order to bring Armageddon upon God’s beautiful creation!
Again, I quote the perfect whole Truth from this article to tie this together!
“I say these things, not to repel sinners or cut them off, but I say it in order that we may bring them to repentance, and bring them back, so that we may take care of them. For thus we shall both please God and lead many to receive worthily. And for our own diligence, and for our care for others, we will receive a great reward. May we attain that reward by the grace and love that God gives to man through Our Lord Jesus Christ, to whom be glory, world without end. Amen.” CP&S
Praise the Lord Jesus Christ! “Seek and you will find!” The Truth becomes more apparent to the faithful with each passing day! Discern!
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
