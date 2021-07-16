Flos Carmeli, ora pro nobis!

Prayer of Saint John of the Cross to Our Lady of Mount Carmel:

O Mary, most holy Mother of Carmel, Virgin of virgins, sanctuary of the Blessed Trinity, mirror of angels, assured refuge of sinners! Have compassion on me in my sufferings, listen to my sighs with clemency, and appease the anger of thy Son. Amen.

Today we implore the Virgin of virgins to “appease the anger of thy Son.” St. John of the Cross, who composed the above prayer, lived in the late 15th century. Now, think of how much more Jesus is offended with our world today! Abortion allowed up until birth, rampant contraception and sexual immorality, unnatural same sex unions, gender confusion, domestic violence, atheism, demonic activity, worshiping false gods, and the breakdown of the domestic family, not to mention Catholics receiving Holy Communion in the state of mortal sin. Let us pray this litany, begging Our Lady of Mount Carmel, to ask her Son Jesus, to have mercy on the world.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy. Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God, the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the World, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, One God, have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, pray for us.

Queen of Heaven, pray for us sinners.

Victorious over Satan, pray for us sinners.

Most Obedient Daughter, pray for us sinners.

Most Pure Virgin, pray for us sinners.

Devoted Spouse, pray for us sinners.

Mother Most Tender, pray for us sinners.

Model of Perfect Virtue, pray for us sinners.

Sure Anchor of Hope, pray for us sinners.

Refuge in Sorrow, pray for us sinners.

Dispensatrix of the Gifts of God, pray for us sinners.

Bastion Against Our Enemies, pray for us sinners.

Our Aid in Danger, pray for us sinners.

The Way Leading to Jesus, pray for us sinners.

Our Light in Darkness, pray for us sinners.

Our Consolation at the Hour of Death, pray for us sinners.

Advocate of the Most Abandoned Sinners, pray for us sinners.

For the Hardened in Vice, pray for us sinners.

For Those who Offend Thy Divine Son, pray for us sinners.

For Those Who Neglect to Pray, pray for us sinners.

For Those Who are in Agony, pray for us sinners.

For Those Who Defer Their Conversion,

For Those Suffering in Purgatory, pray for us sinners.

For Those Who Do Not Know Thee. pray for us sinners.



Let Us Pray.



Our Lady of Mount Carmel, glorious Queen of Angels, channel of God’s tenderest mercy to man, refuge and advocate of sinners, with confidence I prostrate myself before thee, beseeching thee to obtain for us (a sincere reparation for our sins and the sins of the world –then mention your intentions.) In return I solemnly promise to have recourse to thee in all my trials, sufferings and temptations, and I shall do all in my power to induce others to love and reverence thee and to invoke thee in all their needs. I thank thee for the numberless blessings which I have received from thy mercy and powerful intercession. Continue to be my shield in danger, my guide in life, and my consolation at the hour of death. Amen