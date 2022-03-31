The NEW WORLD OVER? (Why Resets Fail) 

by Michael J. Matt | Editor of The Remnant newspaper

Buckle up, Buttercup, Joe Biden says he’s gonna “lead the New World Order!”

In this episode of The Remnant Underground, Michael Matt argues that if Biden’s the leader, the New World Order is the New World OVER.

HIGHLIGHT: Pope Francis consecrates Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Michael finally reveals his thoughts regarding this consecration.

Plus:

George Soros wants YOU to know that he is displeased with China’s… COVID lockdowns?? Great! But why is he doing this? This Soros condemnation of Xi Jinping is more telling than you realize.

Justin Trudeau’s name is mud, according to the EU parliament. Michael shows you footage of an epic roasting of Trudeau’s tyrannical abuse of his truckers. One of the most cathartic things you’ve seen since 2020 exploded.

Another bit of karma: the CEOs of nearly every major commercial and delivery airline sign a letter telling the Biden Administration to “sunset” the COVID travel mandates – testing and masks included.

Plus! Do you know what Ukraine and Femen have in common?

[Scroll down to video HERE]