Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. The bishop asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss.

Requiescat in pace!



