Demons Witness to Sanctity of Knights of Columbus Founder 

by Msgr. Stephen Rossetti on ‘Spirit Daily’

The exorcism sessions were intense, but God bless the young afflicted woman who turned out to be a real spiritual warrior. She had, through no apparent fault of her own, generational evil spirits including freemasonry from the family line. She was determined to follow a religious vocation and the demons were having none of it. The battle ensued. She held up her end with valor.

Much initial progress had been made, although the intensive sessions took a toll on everyone present. At one point, an attending priest took out a relic of Fr. Michael McGivney, recently beatified founder of the Knights of Columbus, and handed it to the Exorcist. Interestingly, Fr. McGivney originally founded the charitable Knights of Columbus partly as a Catholic alternative to the lure of the secretive, cultic Freemasons.

The Exorcist took the relic and said, “Through the intercession of Blessed Fr. Michael McGivney, I command the demons to leave!” The young woman said she heard the demons mocking him, “That country priest, are you kidding me!?” (Exorcists recognize in demons’ mocking behavior often their underlying terror of what is to come.)

Then the Exorcist said, “I ask the Lord to manifest the sanctity of Michael McGivney through the pain the demons endure.” The demons let out a blood-curdling scream. More so than during the previous prayers, these screams were louder and tinged with desperation. It was clear to everyone in the room that something important was happening.

The relic was then placed on the crown of the afflicted woman’s head and the demons let out another blood-curdling scream. As the same time, the attending priest read the “Prayer for the Canonization of Blessed Michael McGivney.” Each time the relic touched her body, she writhed and screamed.

The Exorcist again commanded the demons to leave through the intercession of Fr. McGivney. She convulsed and started to cough up a white frothy foam- typical in an exorcism especially as demons begin to leave. Then the writhing and screams stopped. The woman came back to herself and was at peace. It was clear that a number of the demons had just departed.

The exorcism was moving forward but when Fr. McGivney was invoked, it was taken to a new level. Upon reflection, we were not surprised that Fr. McGivney was so effective against demons of freemasonry, since he had dedicated his life to an alternative: the Knights of Columbus. Moreover, the reactions of the demons confirmed our own conviction of the sanctity of Blessed Fr. Michael McGivney. We will certainly invoke this holy priest’s intercession in future exorcisms, especially when the demons of freemasonry are involved.

