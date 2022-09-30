The Catholic Church is falling apart at the seams

Damian Thompson’s brilliant summary on the “falling apart” of the Church! He speaks for all of us.

by Damian Thompson, associate editor of The Spectator



This headline may seem sensational, but the evidence is overwhelming. The Catholic Church is experiencing a bewildering range of crises, some of them long-term and familiar, such as demographic collapse and the continuing scandal of sex abuse. Others are being manufactured by a Pope who is allowing a faction of Catholic boomers to push an incoherent ‘New Age’ agenda. Whether Francis truly supports their ideas is anyone’s guess – but he’s increasingly willing to spout their inanities. On Saturday the Pope’s official Twitter account told the faithful:’

The plant paradigm takes a different approach to earth and environment. Plants cooperate with all the surroundings [sic] environment; even when they compete, they cooperate for the good of the ecosystem. Let’s learn from the meekness of plants!’

This was tagged #TimeofCreation. But creation of what? Yesterday, Luke Coppen of The Pillarreported that the Diocese of Haarlem-Amsterdam in the Netherland – where plant-based spirituality has been trendy for decades – will be closing 99 out of its 164 Catholic churches over the next five years.

